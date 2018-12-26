How many of the "swarm of officers sent hither to harass our people" (1776 Declaration of Independence) are even at work by 9 a.m. after a major "storm event" in Missoula?
Certainly not the safe-in-their-homes members of the City Council of Missoula, who get a paycheck whether or not they show up for work.
This ordinance, in effect for years, and every year repeated as a "warning" against the people of Missoula, which we keep hearing from the City Council of Missoula as a dire threat of fines and prosecution, is nothing short of pure punitive law. It should be disallowed as unconstitutional — unless the City Council wishes to claim responsibility for the storms as a source of income for the city.
It is time for the City Council "people" of Missoula to get real about life, and realize that many snow "events" are not even over by 9 a.m., and no one should be fined for the snow on sidewalks.
God did it.
Or are those in City Hall really so insulated from reality that they just don't care about the people who pay their salaries?
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls