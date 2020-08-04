You have permission to edit this article.
No Post Office, really?

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establish Post Offices and Post Roads."

I looked but I couldn’t find any reference to UPS or FedEx within the Constitution. In fact, journalists are the only occupation mentioned in the Constitution. And I would contend that roads and post offices are still vital to Montana, 245 years after establishment of the United States Post Office.

In Montana, one finds hundreds of post offices still, even though over 50 have been discontinued after the population gathered more in urbanized areas. There are post offices from Absarokee to Zurich; Missoula built one in 1862.

But it seems the sniper scope of privatization is on the post office and several rounds have been fired. Post Office General Louis DeJoy, in his position after “donorhood,” is trying to destroy it.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, says simply they want to sell it all off. This will be a disaster for an already weak rural state like Montana. If “Buffalo Commons” bothered you, doing away with post offices should certainly raise a hair.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

