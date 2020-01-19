We are longtime, proud fans of the Missoula Osprey. We come to the park often to see developing talent and competitive baseball.
In our view, the change in name to Paddleheads shifts the identity and essence of the team from developing baseball players to cartoon characters. We wonder how much pride the aspiring players will feel taking the field with this name.
Please bring back our Osprey and keep our baseball pride here in Missoula.
Steve Kimball,
Susan Jenkins,
Tim Love,
Missoula