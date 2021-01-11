No proof of fraud

”To call for resignations from people who only asked that the allegations be looked into by the people we elect is an outrage at the least,” claims a recent letter to the editor. Did any member of Congress attempt to investigate before Jan. 6? No, they grandstanded by slinging mud during the Electoral College count. Daines was so deeply committed that he promptly withdrew in the face of violence. Gutless or aware of how empty his claims were? You judge.

More than 60 court cases have been raised then dismissed over claims that this election had widespread irregularities, most for an absolute failure to present anything more than rumor, speculation and proven lies. Surprise: the U.S. court system requires evidence, not noise. Unless you believe that the GOP is devoid of qualified attorneys and assets to investigate, you have to conclude that all the talk of fraud is nonsense.

No previous election in U.S. history has ever been this closely watched or audited. Two dead people voted. That is more important than the votes of seven million Americans? Well, it is if you cannot bring yourself to believe that an admitted fraudster, a misogynist, racist and wanna be dictator isn't everyone's choice.