 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No proof of fraud

No proof of fraud

{{featured_button_text}}

”To call for resignations from people who only asked that the allegations be looked into by the people we elect is an outrage at the least,” claims a recent letter to the editor. Did any member of Congress attempt to investigate before Jan. 6? No, they grandstanded by slinging mud during the Electoral College count. Daines was so deeply committed that he promptly withdrew in the face of violence. Gutless or aware of how empty his claims were? You judge.

More than 60 court cases have been raised then dismissed over claims that this election had widespread irregularities, most for an absolute failure to present anything more than rumor, speculation and proven lies. Surprise: the U.S. court system requires evidence, not noise. Unless you believe that the GOP is devoid of qualified attorneys and assets to investigate, you have to conclude that all the talk of fraud is nonsense.

No previous election in U.S. history has ever been this closely watched or audited. Two dead people voted. That is more important than the votes of seven million Americans? Well, it is if you cannot bring yourself to believe that an admitted fraudster, a misogynist, racist and wanna be dictator isn't everyone's choice.

Suzanne Parson,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Daines must resign
Letters

Daines must resign

For the last four years, Senator Daines has been a sycophant for President Trump. When Trump admitted to sexually assaulting women, Daines vot…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News