No reason to allow concealed weapons on campuses

Concealed weapons on university campuses are a bad idea. Period! There is no good reason to allow them. What are the perceived threats that would warrant such legislation? What evidence is there that students feel threatened and therefore need guns – and how would guns be the answer, anyway? This is a piece of legislation that only Republican lawmakers in Helena perceive is needed. They ignore the real needs of students. They ignore the rights of the campus community. They ignore the rightful jurisdiction of the Board of Regents to determine policies that are best for campuses. Most students are young and at a vulnerable time in their lives. They often feel lonely, insecure, frightened. Many are dealing with depression or other mental health issues. Many ponder suicide. Often students are exposed to freedoms beyond their maturity levels, including access to alcohol. Guns do not mix well with any of these, but instead escalate already volatile, precarious situations. Our students, indeed the whole campus community, must be able to live, work, and study without having to threat and fear of concealed weapons.

Liz Ametsbichler,

Missoula

