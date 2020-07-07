No reason to cancel games

I, too, am angry that the American Legion tournament was shut down mid-way through.

As the fan from Hall noted, there was no reason to cancel the remaining games as the fan numbers were not exceeding health department guidelines.

Equally disturbing is the manner in which the health department chose to declare their decision to the baseball organization: an e-mail. This is very unprofessional, not to respect those who worked so hard on this tournament. How much better it would have been to come down to the field and talk to them in person. I hope you have given these people an apology.

I feel bad for the teams who traveled from Billings, Kalispell, Idaho and Washington. These young people need us to set an example. Information, communication, understanding of tournament format are very important before approval is given.

Roberta Prange,

Missoula

