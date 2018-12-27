With regard to the trophy hunting of wolves in Montana, our professional group proposes: first, that trophy hunters should be prohibited from owning or using firearms; second, that Montana pass a law making trophy hunting of wolves a crime subject to imprisonment; and third, that Montana develop a cause of action for the tortious act of destroying property of the state — wolves — subject to the garnishment of wages and the seizure of all property of the tortfeasor, as an essential part of the retributive justice process for all victims of these crimes and torts.
We cannot afford to lose an integral part of the ecosystem to the kind of blood lust that would otherwise make significant contributions to the destruction of the human-sphere. It is our position that there is no redeeming social value to the trophy hunting of wolves in the beautiful state of Montana. In the words of my grandfather, it is time to "cut bait."
Kevin Boileau,
Missoula