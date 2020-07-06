No requirements for protesters?

Missoula local government wants to require face masks and close down businesses if they don't enforce it. What we really need are more reasons to hobble the survival of businesses.
If the wearing of face masks is so critical, why didn't they enforce that requirement on the protesters? The protesters were ignoring the three prongs of COVID-19 prevention: face masks, social distancing and washing hands frequently.
Oh yes, the health department says that they don't see any link to the protesters in positive cases. Either the respondents are lying about their protest activities or COVID-19 is politically correct or these preventative procedures have no effect. Seriously!
Al Ludwig,
Missoula
