No respect for Daines and Rosendale

In case you didn't notice, you have lost the respect to be addressed as Senator and Representative. As a true born here Montanan, I am ashamed to say you're in Washington DC under the flag of Montana. The blood of Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, yes there was blood, is on your hands. Mr. Daines, you are the perhaps the lowest as even an idiot knows that once the genie is out of the bottle, no matter how fast you back pedal, you can't put him back in. Mr. Rosendale and Mr. Daines, maybe your families are proud of you but Montana is not. What a wonderful legacy to have to live with.