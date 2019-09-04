I searched in vain for news of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines's and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s thoughts and prayers the day after the horrific shootings in Odessa, Texas. I know it’s a holiday weekend, and they are busy trying to avoid their constituents, but surely they can find time to issue their usual responses to mass murder.
Even the head doctor at the Odessa hospital is now telling the American public to prepare for more of these large casualty events, since they can happen anywhere. We are, in essence, a nation at war with itself.
At what point will our so-called representatives stand up to gun manufacturers and protect Montanans from these weapons of war? I thought they both were so independently wealthy that they could afford to take principled stands on behalf of the American people. Or as rich as they are, do they simply not care about the safety and lives of the rest of us?
Diane Smith,
Missoula