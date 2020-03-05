No response from Montana Democratic Party

I’m a progressive Democrat (yeah, I know). But no party is perfect, so Montana, wake up!

After starting to see that thug, Greg Gianforte, was already running TV spots for governor, I realized I had no idea who the Montana Democratic Party candidate(s) would be. I made three phone calls a week apart to Helena to the executive director’s office twice, and one to the next in line. All three went to voice mail and none have currently been returned.

I’m 71 and never missed a vote. I’m sorry; I’ve been under the impression that when you’re blue and and living in a red state, you answer and return calls. If you want my vote, that is.

Cheers!

Alan Gelman,

Florence

