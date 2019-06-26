I received a form letter from Connie Keogh, representative for House District 91, the last weekend of April. In the letter Keogh outlines what she has done the last session and says do not to hesitate to call, email or write with any concerns.
I called Helena, 406-444-4800, and a recording says the session closed and the next session is 1-4-2021. Another number was given, so I called Legislative Services at 406-444-3064. The person who answered said to call Keogh's home number, 406-298-0985.
I called 406-298-0985 at 11:30 a.m. on April 30 and left a detailed message with a request to please return my call. I was requesting info regarding Keogh's voting on issues. Now six weeks have passed and I have not received a response from Keogh. Very poor representation.
I would surely not vote for Connie Keogh again as she has no respect for voters.
Darlene Friesz,
Missoula