No right to risk others' health

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and disagree with the four obstructionist members of the Flathead County Health Board and the openly defiant Republican caucus at the legislature in Helena.

In defending property rights, I have consistently maintained that the owner has constitutional rights to utilize their property as they choose — provided they do not adversely affect the health and safety of others.

Likewise, common courtesy and respect for the health and safety of others during this pandemic necessitates wearing masks and 6- to 8-foot distancing, when having indoor contact with others in public.

We do not have a constitutional right to potentially cause harm or death to other citizens of the republic, i.e. driving on left side in double yellow.

Finally, the issue some business have raised regarding enforcement can be simply solved: No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.

If a person can't wear a mask, send someone who can.

Bill Myers,

Bigfork

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

