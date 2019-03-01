Dirty little secret of green energy: There is no such thing as green energy.
Sen. Dick Barrett, D-Missoula, wants to pass Senate Bill 189 in the Montana Legislature. This bill would punish all who use fossil fuels and would reward people who use what he thinks is clean energy.
Electric cars, wind mills, solar panels are not clean. They all run on batteries. You have to mine nickle, lithium, lead, cobalt, cadmium and graphite. Then these minerals go off to a smelter. The smelting process is highly polluting, sending high amounts of lead, arsenic, chromium, cadmium, nickel, copper, zinc, hydrogen fluoride, sulfur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen into the air.
We get most of our cobalt from the Congo, where little children are forced to work in the mines and their dads make only $3 a day on a good day. Many die in these mines. We get much of our graphite from China. Same story: cheap labor and lots of pollution. In the United States we have 6,841 mines and many smelters that give off CO2s.
Sen. Dick Barrett, how can you reward children in mines low wages, tons of pollution and toxic batteries to be put in a dump site?
Patti Kanduch,
Philipsburg