Recently I had a couple of ladies come to my door asking how I felt about the poor refugee children who have been separated from their parents.
Having been a landlord for the past 50 years, I have witnessed children who have been removed from their parents by family services because their parents had broken the law and removal was in the children's best interest. No different for illegal immigrants who break the law.
They stated that these parents were trying to seek asylum from hostile forces in their country. I explained that my relatives sought asylum in this country and fought their mother land to gain their freedom. I also explained that I have lost family and friends in other wars since the Revolutionary War to protect those freedoms and the laws that help preserve them. What about our warriors' children when they leave to fight for this country?
I further stated that our prisons are overflowing with U.S. citizens who wouldn't be there if they had been provided the opportunities to have decent jobs. There are the U.S. students who, because of the lack of government funding, must sacrifice for years to get ahead. Who's fighting for them?
John Rice,
Missoula