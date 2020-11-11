No tax money to subsidize timber

Five million taxpayer dollars for a timber sale?

I read with interest the competing opinions about the Ninemile timber sale, but one thing that stood out is that the taxpayers are paying $5 million so that a couple mills can harvest this timber. Say what? If this is not a profitable deal, why, oh why, are we compromising wildlife habitat and stream health to enrich private companies. Isn't that socialism?

Tom Partin (guest column, Nov. 5) says that logging is necessary for forest health, which has been debunked scientifically, and to help the people who live in the forest withstand wildfire. Excuse me, but they made that choice knowing the danger and I don't want my tax dollars used to protect people from their own decisions. Maybe we should rethink land use planning instead.

I bet any company, restaurant, retail store, would be very happy if the government said "we are going to subsidize your business — hey, Best Buy, we are going to pay you to sell computers." Not how I want my tax dollars spent.

Anne Hamilton,

Missoula

