 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No tax money to subsidize timber

No tax money to subsidize timber

{{featured_button_text}}

Five million taxpayer dollars for a timber sale?

I read with interest the competing opinions about the Ninemile timber sale, but one thing that stood out is that the taxpayers are paying $5 million so that a couple mills can harvest this timber. Say what? If this is not a profitable deal, why, oh why, are we compromising wildlife habitat and stream health to enrich private companies. Isn't that socialism?

Tom Partin (guest column, Nov. 5) says that logging is necessary for forest health, which has been debunked scientifically, and to help the people who live in the forest withstand wildfire. Excuse me, but they made that choice knowing the danger and I don't want my tax dollars used to protect people from their own decisions. Maybe we should rethink land use planning instead.

I bet any company, restaurant, retail store, would be very happy if the government said "we are going to subsidize your business — hey, Best Buy, we are going to pay you to sell computers." Not how I want my tax dollars spent.

Anne Hamilton,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

We need to save Montana
Letters

We need to save Montana

Gov. Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney have worked so hard and expanded health care for Montanans. Both have protected our public lands from outsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News