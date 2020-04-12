No time for EPA to take a break

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is using the global health crisis to relax its enforcement of our nation’s key environmental laws, and our public health and planet could be even more seriously threatened as a result.

It’s discouraging that the Trump EPA refuses to pause in its push to gut laws keeping our air and water safe but is happy to take a break from enforcing them. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse course to keep our environment clean.

Never before has the EPA just given up and relinquished its obligations to enforce this country’s landmark environmental laws at this scale, and this is not the time to give up.

Maureen Edwards,

Polson

