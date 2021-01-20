No time limit for justice

For the Donald Trump supporters who believe he should not have been impeached because he only had a few days left in office, I have a hypothetical situation for you to consider.

A person is told they have a life-ending disease and they have at most two months to live. This person goes to a Trump rally and kills five people.

Is your position going to be to let this person go because, after all, he only has two months to live, or do you want him prosecuted in order to send a message that actions like this are not tolerated by a just society?

Norm Meyers,

Florence

