No vision for the future of Montana

What special venality, or ignorance would prompt you to use public funds and create thereby, a significant public indebtedness in order to acquire an outdated, debt creating, polluting unprofitable venture such as the operation of Colstrip?

Is it really not clear to you that you are being sold a dead horse? Coal has become such a well-known disaster, that plants closing down, bankrupt, trying desperately to recoup their losses, by selling this disaster to the public.

Have you no vision for the future of Montana? Have you no better concept of how life might be for the people of Montana, except for them to cling to a fading past? Where will we (and our children), go when the last tree is felled, when the last river poisoned, when the air is unhealthy, and the wild life gone, their living spaces invaded and degraded, and the beauty of our state is left in taters? Do you not know the value of what we have here? Do you know that while it is in your power to destroy it, we can never get it back again? If you buy this dead horse and hang it around our neck,you have betrayed Montana's citizens.

Carol Edwards,

Polebridge

