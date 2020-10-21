Have you no vision for the future of Montana? Have you no better concept of how life might be for the people of Montana, except for them to cling to a fading past? Where will we (and our children), go when the last tree is felled, when the last river poisoned, when the air is unhealthy, and the wild life gone, their living spaces invaded and degraded, and the beauty of our state is left in taters? Do you not know the value of what we have here? Do you know that while it is in your power to destroy it, we can never get it back again? If you buy this dead horse and hang it around our neck,you have betrayed Montana's citizens.