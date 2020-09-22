Nobility of America

Our mission should always be to preserve the nobility of Americas character, One Nation Under God. A place where anybody’s dream can come true. The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights was the fulfillment of 1,000+ years of western civilization. Our Constitution is the product of centuries of tradition, wisdom and experience. No political document has done more to advance the human condition or propel the engine of progress. However today, a radical movement is demolishing this treasured and precious inheritance. This must not be allowed to continue. Whether it is the radical statue-demolishing mob on the street or the cancel-culture strategy in many corporate board rooms, the goal is the same: to silence dissent, to scare individuals from speaking truth and to bullying Americans into abandoning their values, their heritage and their very way of life. The time is now to stand united to reclaim America for the citizens of every race, color, religion and creed with equal justice under the law? Elaine Willman, in her newest book, “American Tribal Tyranny”, reminds us that all enrolled Indians are American citizens too….a simple, yet powerful read.