I like baseball. It's so American.

Kids throw the bat, one catches the handle, hand over hand we pick our team. As kids would say, OK, it's 70 million to 70 million, we're even. We take the field and at the end of the game it's 7 to 0.

Seven-zip! Not possible, "I am the greatest!" I feel like a bee that just got stung by a butterfly. Only one explanation: "We was robbed."

Must stay on the field and appeal to that august group of umps to overrule the umps who called the game on the field. Those bums wouldn't know a sacrifice from an infield fly rule and there are still fans in the stands.

What, no reprieve? "It ain't over till it's over."

I hear a fat lady singing and the sprinklers just turned on. Must be time to leave the field and turn out the lights, the party's over.

Besides, nobody likes a sore loser — but every kid already knows that.

Jerry Crego,

Missoula

