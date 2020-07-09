Noise ordinance to limit fireworks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Not being in the city, people seem to think East Missoula is a fine place to have their fireworks shows, showing little regard for the people who live here.

On July 3 the pyrotechnics ended at 11 p.m., then for another half hour we had the M180's that sound like a canon is being fired at your house and some other firework that sounds like a tennis ball hitting your windows. On July 4 the fireworks ended at 1:30 a.m.

This allows for little sleep for the people who live in my area. It is horrible for our pets and for anyone who has PTSD. I myself got a stomachache from the constant barrage of noise. Ear plugs do no good, the sound is too intense, there is no way to escape.

There needs to be a noise ordinance put in place before next year so those of us who live here, can continue to do so during this time of year. I can understand celebrating the Fourth on the Fourth, but not for days before and the days after, and not far into the morning.

Last night there were fireworks again. Something needs to be done, and soon.

Donna Warren,

East Missoula

