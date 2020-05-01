Noland a humble, dedicated servant

The Bigfork area and House District 10 is fortunate to have a humble, dedicated public servant in Rep. Mark Noland.
I am proud to call Noland a friend, a fellow conservative, a “comrade in arms” in the Montana Legislature as well as a friend in Christ. Noland is a family man dedicated to the preservation of life of the unborn and the sanctity of marriage; a true Montanan who leads with a natural, easy style yet can be forceful, yet commands respect as the House Business and Labor Committee chairman. Noland leads by example and lives his life as he preaches; he commands respect but uses a soft touch when making decisions.
District 10 would do well in returning Noland to Helena to represent the fine people of Bigfork. Montana as a whole will benefit from his continued sage council and mentoring of freshmen legislators.
Please vote for Mark Noland to represent District 10.
Steve Gunderson,
Libby
