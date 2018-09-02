We share this Earth with non-humans who have lives, cultures, plans and family groups. Yet we build bike paths through grizzly country and wolf habitat. We build soccer fields that destroy prairie dog and squirrel territory. We build windmills that eviscerate birds.
In Missoula, I have seen squirrels frantically pulling their dead companions off pavement, freshly killed by your car. I have buried many of them that you ignore when you hurry to work, hungry to make your money to build a bigger house.
Today I buried an important member of a duck family that is an essential part of the ecosystem near Franklin Park. She had been run over by someone only minutes earlier — someone so mindless as to keep her thoughts only on her coffee, his job, his children, his or her obsessions, compulsion and commodifications; yet not mindful enough to notice and care for this wondrous, sentient being.
Part of living a non-violent life requires us all to be conscious and aware of the Other. If we persist in living violently, I am most confident that we shall run this ship aground permanently. I apologized to her for your behavior.
Dr. Kevin Boileau,
Missoula