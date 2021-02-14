Northside will suffer from housing policy

Ward 1 Missoula City Council representatives Heidi West and Bryan von Lossberg have written off their Northside neighborhood where both reside. It has the worst infrastructure, roads and sidewalks in Missoula. For years the homeowners' pleas for action have gone unheeded as their neighborhood crumbled. But West recently declared “we want to improve that neighborhood” with child care facilities, a restaurant and a tap room.

But to secure the city's perks, the residents must endure the tremendous disruption that West and von Lossberg will drop along Scott street in the form of 400 housing and apartment units the city and its partner-developers have targeted for their area.

Mayor Engen declared his affordable housing project “a game-changer... for the neighborhood, and for the city of Missoula.” It will certainly be a game-changer for the Northside neighborhood.