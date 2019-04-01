In his recent guest column, Kevin Markovich of Northwestern Energy (NWE) argues in favor of Senate Bill 331. His column is misleading in two regards.
First, he claims that Colstrip is a dispatchable source that can back up intermittent renewables. Electricity sources are classified as being fast, medium or slow in terms of dispatchability. “Fast” sources can be adjusted within seconds. “Medium” sources can be adjusted within minutes. Coal plants are “slow” sources — they take several hours to start up or shut down, and are not helpful for load balancing or peak matching.
Second, Markovich implies that Senate Bill 331 is needed in order to allow NWE to purchase additional generation capacity at Colstrip. That is not true. NWE could have proposed such a purchase in the electricity procurement plan that it recently submitted to the Public Service Commission (PSC). But then NWE would have to convince the PSC that the purchase was in the best interest of ratepayers. Even if NWE can purchase additional Colstrip generation capacity for $1, that might not be a good deal for ratepayers if along with the capacity comes high operation costs or the obligation to pay a larger share of cleanup costs.
Richard Ready,
Bozeman