I was dismayed and bewildered when I read that Northwestern Energy wants to acquire partial ownership of Colstrip Unit 4, putting rate payers dollars into increased or continuing coal-burning – the worst polluting fossil fuel. Northwestern Energy has stated it is transitioning and committed to renewable energy for a cleaner environment and in order to reduce global warming. Buying a worn out coal plant is just the opposite. And they want us to pay for it. Northwestern Energy needs to keep its word and the Public Service Commission needs to insure that it does: to reduce carbon emissions by using solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.