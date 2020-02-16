NorthWestern must set carbon-free goal

The fight is on! The move by NorthWestern Energy to ramp up on coal-fired power while planet Earth is suffering from excess carbon combustion will be met by protests this company has not seen before.

This decision is either one of greed or of incompetence. If it’s because NorthWestern Energy does not have a solar/wind/battery division, then start hiring the needed staff.

All the surrounding states have committed to a carbon-free goal, why not NorthWestern Energy?

Tim Skufca,

Missoula

