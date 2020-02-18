NorthWestern not being transparent

NorthWestern Energy is hiding something. I believe their proposed purchase of an additional 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 from Puget Sound Energy is a big gamble, with the risk meant to land on their customers’ shoulders.

Consider this:

• Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is desperate to get rid of this liability. In press reports, PSE says they are “excited to take a major step forward, creating a better energy future for our customers and the state of Washington.” Then why is this purchase good for Montana?”

• NorthWestern Energy wants this deal pre-approved by our Montana Public Service Commission. Without pre-approval, NorthWestern isn’t guaranteed to collect the costs of maintenance, taxes, operation and environmental cleanup from their customers. And there’s a $20 million repair coming soon.

• NorthWestern is trying to get the Public Service Commission’s pre-approval without being transparent. NorthWestern's Vice President John Hines assured Rep. Denise Hayman, House District 66, that coal costs would be revealed. Shortly after, NorthWestern filed to protect that data — an obvious informational slight-of-hand. Without those numbers, how can the competitiveness of renewables (which are fueled for free) be assessed?