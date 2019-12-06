On Oct. 30 NorthWestern Energy reported its quarterly earnings. Although it was “a disappointing quarter,” according to Chief Financial Officer Brian Bird, the company still announced a decision to pay its shareholders a dividend of 58 cents per share.
On the very same day, according to a Billings Gazette story by Tom Lutey, the Montana Public Services Commission secretly approved a one-time $6.5 million rate increase. Lutey's revelation was followed by news that the PSC is considering another, permanent rate hike.
Since then NorthWestern stock is up 5% — after months of slumping while the market hit new highs — and has received an upgrade to "outperform" by Wells Fargo.
This is highway robbery in broad daylight. The PSC is enabling NorthWestern to increase the rates paid by Montana ratepayers, and passing those profits directly to its shareholders in the form of dividends. The message being sent to investors is that NorthWestern Energy has found a great new source of revenue: the wallets of Montana ratepayers!
You have free articles remaining.
With a revenue stream like this, it’s no wonder NorthWestern Energy is in no rush to switch away from coal and gas, the most expensive form of electricity, to wind and solar.
Steve McArthur,
Missoula