All readers should pay attention and take action against Senate Bill 278. This exercise of corporate power by Northwestern Energy attempts to incapacitate our Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) and assumes that NorthWestern’s customers should pay whatever costs the utility wants to impose on them.
SB 278 would radically change the role of the PSC to regulate monopoly utilities. It would allow Northwestern Energy to bypass the review process implemented by utility commissioners across the country, including Montana. It could remove the PSC’s ability to prevent NorthWestern Energy from overcharging and protecting 300,000 Montana residential, small business, commercial and industrial customers against unreasonable costs.
This proposal forces the PSC to approve existing and increased costs by NorthWestern Energy that will be passed on to customers, starting with all operating costs for its existing share of the Colstrip coal-powered plant, now a huge liability. It says customers will pay for added transmission costs regardless of the price tag. Most outrageously, it requires the PSC to pass on escalating operating, maintenance, capital expenditure and remediation costs to customers without scrutiny.
There has been little opportunity for public input. Protect Montanans' pocketbooks. Call 406-444-4800 a say "no" on SB278.
Mary LaPorte,
Missoula