Know the facts.
Nostalgia. Can I relate? Of course I can. I think anyone who has sped past age 50 can reminisce of rural roads and yearn for a return to more “rustic” times. Empathy. Yup, I can empathize as well. I can certainly understand why a few residents who have enjoyed the solitude of a dead-end road wouldn’t want to see traffic directed over a replacement bridge at the end of their street. Am I compassionate enough to want to pay for either? Nope.
If you choose to ignore all of the science applied over the last 25 years that clearly states Maclay Bridge is structurally obsolete, ignore the county safety liability, ignore the problems faced by both sheriff and fire departments, and focus solely on the fact that a rehabilitation of the old bridge will go straight to your tax bill, it may help you decide where you land on nostalgia and empathy.
There is a great deal of misinformation being circulated by a desperate group delaying construction of the replacement bridge. Money for the replacement bridge sits waiting, already paid for. Money for the rehab comes from our checking accounts. It’s that simple.
Chuck Beagle,
Missoula