Not all newcomers out to destroy Montana

As a newcomer myself, with a California license plate to boot, I would like to respond. Our adult children who have lived here for years, cautioned us to get our license plates changed as soon as possible, and not to "advertise" that we moved here from California. Apparently, Californians are lumped together into some sort of undesirable group. Accordingly, this has made me a bit self-conscious, as I assume it has other California transplants.

While I am an outgoing, friendly person, and always make eye contact and give polite greetings to those I pass on the street, not all folks do likewise. Perhaps some who are feeling self-conscious about their undesirable status are reluctant to make eye contact and share a greeting because they feel unwelcome?

I know not all Montanans subscribe to this negative characterization because our neighbors have been nothing but friendly and welcoming. I urge all ex-Californians to reach out, share a smile and join me in proving that we're not all evil city dwellers intent on destroying Montana.

Rhonda Schiess,

Missoula

