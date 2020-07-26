Not everyone can wear mask

Not everyone can wear mask

One size does not fit all. The overlooked, the people who are "unable" to wear masks — are people even aware of them? They are part of the equation. This is not a few, and they are basically being forced to be in quarantine and they are not even sick.

They can't buy groceries, get medical appointments, do laundry, get a haircut; all the things of everyday living.

How long will they be forced to live this way? Does anyone think of them?

How would those who so easily make "blanket decisions" like to live that way?

Last time I looked, I lived in a free country, but now I am beginning to wonder.

Kathleen Rhodes,

Stevensville

