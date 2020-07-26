Not everyone can wear mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One size does not fit all. The overlooked, the people who are "unable" to wear masks — are people even aware of them? They are part of the equation. This is not a few, and they are basically being forced to be in quarantine and they are not even sick.

They can't buy groceries, get medical appointments, do laundry, get a haircut; all the things of everyday living.

How long will they be forced to live this way? Does anyone think of them?

How would those who so easily make "blanket decisions" like to live that way?

Last time I looked, I lived in a free country, but now I am beginning to wonder.

Kathleen Rhodes,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0