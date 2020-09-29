Not fair to lay blame solely on current University of Montana administration

A rebuttal to the letter published Sept. 28 by Rosalyn LaPier:

While I do not disagree with the fact that the solution to the University of Montana’s financial crisis is cutting programs and letting professors go, I do not believe it is just to pin the enrollment decline solely on our current president.

As an alumni of the University of Montana and a current employee, I have personally seen enrollment steadily decline during the tenure of a former president. During my attendance, the University of Montana’s violations of the Clery Act came to light. These numbers were falsified many years prior to our current president’s term, from 2012-2015, according to a Missoulian article from 2018. Unfortunately for the current administration, they inherited this financial burden and the public fallout, even though the falsified reports preceded them.