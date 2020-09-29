Not fair to lay blame solely on current University of Montana administration

A rebuttal to the letter published Sept. 28 by Rosalyn LaPier:
While I do not disagree with the fact that the solution to the University of Montana’s financial crisis is cutting programs and letting professors go, I do not believe it is just to pin the enrollment decline solely on our current president.
As an alumni of the University of Montana and a current employee, I have personally seen enrollment steadily decline during the tenure of a former president. During my attendance, the University of Montana’s violations of the Clery Act came to light. These numbers were falsified many years prior to our current president’s term, from 2012-2015, according to a Missoulian article from 2018. Unfortunately for the current administration, they inherited this financial burden and the public fallout, even though the falsified reports preceded them.
These unfortunate events were a stain on UM’s reputation, and further negatively impacted already declining enrollment numbers. In totality, the numbers from a seven-year-long longitudinal record show that enrollment numbers have been steadily declining on a yearly basis since at least 2013, which cannot be associated with our current president. This information is easily accessible on the University of Montana’s Census Enrollment Numbers page.
While faculty termination would not be my ideal approach to solving UM’s financial crisis and I agree that more students attending UM would be extremely beneficial in the pursuit of avoiding budget cuts, I do not think it is fair to attribute the decline of student enrollment on solely our current administration; the decline began in years prior.
In regards to our Fall 2020 enrollment, it is my honest opinion that if COVID-19 have not disrupted the expected number of students who decided to enroll, our enrollment was on track to surpass Fall 2019 numbers. In light of a global pandemic, every university is suffering and UM is not an exception to this.
Rachel Blumhardt,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!