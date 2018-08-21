Right is right and wrong is wrong.
For most Missoulians, we find it easy to relax in our homes, in our yards or neighborhood for that matter. Most live without the fear of their health and well-being being unreasonably affected on a daily basis. Though for a segment of our community this is not the case at all: North- and Westsiders.
It is a well-known fact that many citizens of Missoula would choose not to live near the rail yard for one simple reason, it's not healthy to do so. All citizens, no matter their economic position, should not be unreasonably affected by an industrial operation within our neighborhood.
Some years ago, auxiliary power units were installed at taxpayers' expense to lessen the effects of diesel fumes entering our homes and businesses in our valley. APUs are not being used except in winter, and often not then.
Recently things have taken a turn for the worst possible effect; we often wake in the morning dizzy and nauseated. As it is, living close to the rail yard has it challenges due to incessant loud explosion-like noise due to the coupling of the trains the coal dust. Missoula, this is wrong.
Mark Kersting,
Missoula