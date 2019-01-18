Several times lately I have heard the same question asked on television and radio when discussions came up regarding building the wall on our southern border. The question has been: How many people are going to have to die before we secure the border?
That is the wrong question. It isn't how many but who has to die before we secure the border.
I would be willing to bet that if a member of the Pelosi or Schumer family was killed by an illegal immigrant, their position regarding building the wall would change in a hurry.
How sad.
Dave Nickerson,
Victor