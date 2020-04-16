Not right to give money to wealthy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In order for people to go back to work we need testing, testing, testing, and for whatever reason this administration has been lax in getting testing to the people.

Giving money to the wealthy is not right when the working people are the ones who need the help.

Donald Trump ordered 3,600 masks for himself and his staff while telling the American people they don't need to wear masks. The corruption and narcissism of this administration is unbelievable.

Now Trump wants to take funding away from the World Health Organization. What the?

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis