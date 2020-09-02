Not safe in Trump's America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If a foreign military entered the United States and killed thousands of citizens, we’d be up in arms, literally. We’d rise as a nation to defend ourselves, and we would expect our president and federal agencies to coordinate a sleek and effective response to the invasion.

Such an invasion has happened, but the enemy isn’t wearing a military uniform. It’s wearing a lipid envelope and carries RNA instructions to conquer us. It’s coronavirus and it’s killed 183,000 Americans, more than three times the number of Americans who died in the Vietnam War.

Our federal response has been minimal, which has resulted in more deaths proportionate to the population than most developed nations. We would have many, many fewer deaths if our government had responded like France, Denmark, German, Australia or Canada did, where the per capita death toll is much lower than ours. Our federal government, under its leadership, sowed and continues to sow confusion instead of solutions.

At the Republican National Convention Mike Pence said, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.”