Tester has taken a drink from the payola cool aid well. He has gotten almost $400,000 in the 2018 election cycle from lobbyists and that pales in view of other special interest and out of state money he has received. If he is re-elected, those putting up the money will collect their dues from him. It is very likely, that what they collect from Tester in payback will not be in the best interest of Montanans. I lived in Washington for over 11 years and have personally observed this payola game played. It is not a pretty sight.
Montana needs some new blood in Washington, not someone who is planning to make politics a career. This is not what our founding fathers had in mind. Rosendale is not beholding to big money, he is for term limits and he is for Montana, not outside interests.
Time for a change, Montana. Let’s vote for Matt Rosendale and send Tester back to Big Sandy.
Bob Cote,
Polson