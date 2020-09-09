November ballots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Respectfully to the County of Sanders Montana Commissioners - an open letter to the media in Sanders County:

1. Now that you - the Sanders County Commissioners - have decided 2-1 to have an "all-mail-in" election this fall, using what criteria will you employ to determine WHO wants to vote by mail?

2. Will you - as has been the practice during ALL prior elections (before the Covid panic) - send out "absentee ballot request forms" to all voters, so that we, your bosses, can decide for ourselves to vote by absentee ("mail in") or to not vote?

3. Or, will you just send out however many ballots you choose to EVERY address - whether or not dwelled therein by anyone?

PERSONALLY, I want you all to send me an absentee ballot request form, so that MY vote will be included in the tally at the mandated end of election day this coming November.

NO blank ballots should be sent to anyone without them having, signature attached, requesting it. I have asked all my contacts to make the same request of you, so that we know that NO ONE commits fraudulent ballots to the Sanders County board of elections this fall.

Thank you for your KIND reply to my questions.