Now is the time to decide who is qualified for President

So this is it, the time to decide, is it more important for your team to stay in power, or do we get to remain the United States of America? It's the time to decide if you're going to vote for people who respect the laws of this country, or the bootlickers with no political platform other than supporting the guy in charge.

And, by the way, the guy in charge is a man who has never done a minute of honest work in his life. He's never changed a tire or a diaper, never cleaned a gun or a countertop, but somehow he's decided he's qualified to change the Constitution and appoint himself President and disenfranchise most of us. He has decided he is the United States. And, overwhelmingly, Montana Republicans seem to agree.

But maybe you don't. Now would be a good time to say so.

Tim Nielson,

Missoula

