Now's not the time for hate

I received my first “hate letter” last week. Usually I get atta-boy letters and phone calls from like-minded mature adults who exceed my intellect. I could understand this one because it used a lot of four-letter words. This “NRA, Bible-thumping conservative” Christian hated me. That must have been difficult for them because Christians are always so kind and loving.

I don’t hate Donald Trump but I’m not OK with his method of operation, since he does more harm than good. Trump is consistent, however, at displaying his incompetence and ineptitude whenever he graces the media.

How many of you were comforted by Trump’s amateur hour speech on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 10? Me, neither.

Thankfully, we have competent, adept state leaders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

How many of you liberals would take the time to write a three-page hate letter to a Trump lover? Me, neither.

Now is not the time to hate each other over political differences but to be nice to each other, as stated in Leviticus 19:18!

In Hezekiah 2:14, it says not to touch each other or our faces and to wash our hands often.

Lynn Leroy Arney,

Absarokee

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1