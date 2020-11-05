 Skip to main content
Noxious weeds on open space lands

Noxious weeds on open space lands

Missoula should not purchase any more lands until those we already own are properly managed to control weeds.

Open space lands on Mount Jumbo, the Upper Duncan Drive area and elsewhere are a sea of knapweed. While adjacent landowners struggle to control knapweed, Missoula has allowed its own lands to continue a downward slide into a noxious weed hell. Knapweed presents a threat to both human health and native plant/animal communities.

I also find it extremely hypocritical that Missoula enforces its vegetation ordinance on all lands in Missoula except its own. When I report the weed patch on the vacant lot adjacent to us, the city is quick to have it cut down, but when I report open space lands, the city does nothing.

When will we be able to visit open space lands without risking our health and the spread of knapweed to adjacent lands? Our open space should be a showcase of good land management and not an embarrassment and health threat.

Barry Dutton,

Missoula

