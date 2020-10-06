 Skip to main content
NRA earns 'F' on voter guide

As a life NRA member, I am disappointed with Wayne LaPierre’s extravagant spending on personal perks beyond his $5 million-plus annual compensation, although such actions are indicative of other deviant NRA activities.

I recently received the NRA’s voting recommendations. Remarkably, the NRA did not support any Democrats in over 50 Montana state and federal races. Candidates like Kathleen Williams, a longtime hunter and Second Amendment advocate; Raph Graybill, a staunch Second Amendment advocate; or Willis Curdy, a hunter and longtime Second Amendment supporter, are examples of erroneous endorsements. Instead of ranking Williams or Curdy with a B, or even a C, the NRA gave them “Fs”. Undoubtedly, the NRA did no investigation whatsoever.

Then, to maintain any semblance of credibility when forced to provide an appropriate ranking for a Democratic candidate, such as Graybill, LaPierre and friends punted and gave Graybill and significant numbers of other Democrats question marks.

So if anyone with an open mind were to grade the NRA’s legislative guide, surely the NRA receives a warranted “F.” The NRA cares not that, one on one on the shotgun range, Williams will outscore Matt Rosendale.

So voters, let’s think for ourselves based upon facts, not the NRA’s ingrained biases.

Lon Dale,

Missoula

