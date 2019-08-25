Here we are again, and again. Bloodbaths, mass shootings, not safe in churches, schools, stores, theaters or concerts. Homegrown terrorism. Children and killers with AR-15s and AK-47s, military rifles designed only for killing people in mass numbers, not for hunting wildlife.
The current Senate, lead by Mitch McConnell, refuses to stop the use of these deadly guns because they are getting huge backing by the National Rifle Association. We used to be NRA supporters until we realized the corruption involved, with members being tied to Russian oligarchs and spies, and also the head of the NRA using members' money to take expensive trips and buy million-dollar homes and go shopping for Italian clothing; at least one store was paid $39,000. That is your NRA membership money at work.
Remember, you and your family could be the next victim of a stray or intentional bullet.
Joe Gervais,
Corvallis