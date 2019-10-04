I am fuming. A corrupt President Trump and his men are attempting to hold money over the head of the Ukrainian president, if he will jeopardize and corrupt our democratic elections, finding dirt on Trump's opponent.
But what really blows my mind is that the National Rifle Association is backing Trump with millions as long as he doesn't go ahead with background checks on guns.
The NRA that pays zilch, nada, zero, in taxes, claims tax exemption. The NRA needs to have its tax exemption taken away when they are not working for the good of the country.
Wayne LaPierre, the head of NRA, is living like a king, spending millions on himself and his wife, and backing the gun lobby with Trump, Russian oligarchs, and Russian spies like Anna Chapman, who was arrested.
The NRA used to be a reputable corporation that really cared about the gun education of our people. It has been corrupted by people like LaPierre and mob-type individuals like what we have in the White House.
I'm a vet and I fought many years for this country to be free of this kind of corruption.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis