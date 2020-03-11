Numbers show need for limits on weapons

Mix the potentially violent mentally ill with assault-type weapons. There are about 329 million people in the U.S. Approximately 1% of these are psychopathic, or 3,290,000. Approximately 4% are sociopathic, or 13,160,000.

About 25% of males in federal prisons are psychopaths, and 15% to 25% of prison inmates show signs of sociopathy. A 2011 study estimated that slightly over 1 million males who are in prison, jail, parole or probation are psychopaths. There are about 100 million total men, ages 17 to 62. Nearly all U.S. mass shootings are from this demographic.

The number of AR-15-type rifles in the U.S. was as many as 3.7 million in 2012 with an estimated 1.3 million additional per year sold. The numbers are unclear due to state laws regarding classification. It is simply irresponsible to make these type of weapons available to everyone. The NRA has been tasked with the mass selling of these weapons for many years now — to virtually anyone.

Freedom does not equate to irresponsibility. The time to control these weapons has long passed. The Second Amendment already has limits as to fully automatic weapons; it is not a carte blanche for unlimited access.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

