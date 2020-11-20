 Skip to main content
Nurses see results of COVID dismissal

The article about the nurses working with COVID patients at hospitals was excellent. The description included "nightmare," "indescribable" and "overflowing." The two things I found most significant were "she has seen more death in the past three months than she has seen in her entire two-year nursing career" and "COVID-19 is not like the normal flu."

It is a shame that many people can't seem to grasp the seriousness of this pandemic unless they have experienced the loss of a loved one or suffered from the long-term effects.

Everyone should be required to step into the shoes of a nurse for a day on a COVID floor; then, maybe, they would see that the simple task of wearing a mask and social distancing is really not a big deal.

Thank you to all the front-line workers.

Kathryn Hawkins,

Trout Creek

