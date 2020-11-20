Nurses see results of COVID dismissal

The article about the nurses working with COVID patients at hospitals was excellent. The description included "nightmare," "indescribable" and "overflowing." The two things I found most significant were "she has seen more death in the past three months than she has seen in her entire two-year nursing career" and "COVID-19 is not like the normal flu."

It is a shame that many people can't seem to grasp the seriousness of this pandemic unless they have experienced the loss of a loved one or suffered from the long-term effects.

Everyone should be required to step into the shoes of a nurse for a day on a COVID floor; then, maybe, they would see that the simple task of wearing a mask and social distancing is really not a big deal.

Thank you to all the front-line workers.

Kathryn Hawkins,

Trout Creek

