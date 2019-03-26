Last week I went to the exhibit of Lee Nye's photos from Eddie's Club, taken in the 1960s and '70s, currently on display at the Missoula Art Museum.
It brought back memories, especially of an essay written by "Billy the Bold" (C.W.) Dolson about Lee Nye's portrait of Joe Molitaire, a retired ranch hand. The essay, titled "Lives and Shadows," published in the March/April 1997 issue of Montana Magazine, won a gold medal in the essay category of a competition sponsored by the International Regional Magazine Association.
The essay tells the story of Joe Molitaire, who comes to town to spend his final days: "I was too busted up to work any more." Then Lee Nye took his picture. It created quite a stir. It was one of Nye’s best shots. The story continues, expounding on how this affected Molitaire. It's a tight piece of writing, and I believe it deserves to be remembered now.
Many thanks to the museum, and to Nye's wife Jean Belangie, for arranging this exhibit.
Tom Andrus,
Missoula